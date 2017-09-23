إصدار: ar

بالصور.. المستشارة الألمانية تقدِّم القهوة لعدد من الشباب

 |  رويترز
تم النشر: تم التحديث:
MERKEL
REUTERS

التقت المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل بالمشاركين في الحملة الانتخابية لحزبها المسيحي الديمقراطي في وقت مبكر من صباح السبت 23 سبتمبر/ أيلول 2017 وشكرتهم على مساندتهم للحزب قبل نحو 24 ساعة من بدء الاقتراع في الانتخابات العامة في البلاد.

وقدمت ميركل القهوة للشبان الذين شاركوا في الحملة الانتخابية لحزبها ومعظمهم في أوائل العشرينات من العمر وصرحت بأن عدداً كبيراً من الناخبين لم يقرروا بعد لمن ستذهب أصواتهم. كما أكدت في كلمة مقتضبة أهمية السلام في أوروبا وقالت إن تحقيق هذا الهدف يستحق الجهد المبذول "لاسيما حين نرى ما يحدث في أوكرانيا وروسيا والحرب المروعة التي تدور رحاها في سوريا".

Close
ميركل تقدم القهوة
لـ
  • GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel distributes coffee as she attends a breakfast with supporters at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

  • GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel distributes coffee as she attends a breakfast with supporters at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

  • GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel distributes coffee as she attends a breakfast with supporters at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

  • GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a breakfast with supporters at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

  • GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel distributes coffee as she attends a breakfast with supporters at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

  • GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL RALLY

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to a woman inside a pharmacy during the final Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party campaign in Stralsund, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

  • GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL RALLY

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a shoe market during the final Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party campaign in Stralsund, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

مشاركة
تغريدة
شارك هذا
إغلاق
الشريحة الحالية
 

التعليقات