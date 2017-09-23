بالصور.. المستشارة الألمانية تقدِّم القهوة لعدد من الشباب

التقت المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل بالمشاركين في الحملة الانتخابية لحزبها المسيحي الديمقراطي في وقت مبكر من صباح السبت 23 سبتمبر/ أيلول 2017 وشكرتهم على مساندتهم للحزب قبل نحو 24 ساعة من بدء الاقتراع في الانتخابات العامة في البلاد.
وقدمت ميركل القهوة للشبان الذين شاركوا في الحملة الانتخابية لحزبها ومعظمهم في أوائل العشرينات من العمر وصرحت بأن عدداً كبيراً من الناخبين لم يقرروا بعد لمن ستذهب أصواتهم. كما أكدت في كلمة مقتضبة أهمية السلام في أوروبا وقالت إن تحقيق هذا الهدف يستحق الجهد المبذول "لاسيما حين نرى ما يحدث في أوكرانيا وروسيا والحرب المروعة التي تدور رحاها في سوريا".
German Chancellor Angela Merkel distributes coffee as she attends a breakfast with supporters at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a breakfast with supporters at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to a woman inside a pharmacy during the final Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party campaign in Stralsund, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a shoe market during the final Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party campaign in Stralsund, Germany, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt