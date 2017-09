قصة "النجباء" الذين يساعدون إيران على توسيع نفوذها الشيعي في المنطقة.. هذه أهدافهم في دمشق

Iraqi mourners carry coffins during a funeral procession for seven fighters who belonged to the Shiite Muslim Harakat al-Nujaba group who were recently killed in clashes against the Islamic State (IS) group, on September 1, 2015 in the holy city of Najaf. AFP PHOTO / HAIDAR HAMDANI (Photo credit should read HAIDAR HAMDANI/AFP/Getty Images) | HAIDAR HAMDANI via Getty Images