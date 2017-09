وزير مالية أكبر دولة بها كاثوليك بالعالم يطلب "الصلاة" من أجل اقتصاد بلاده

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 05: Applicants wait on line to attend a job fair on September 5, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Government data released last week showed Brazil's unemployment rate dropped to 12.8 percent in a sign of slow economic recovery. However, much of the increase came from off-the-books jobs. The jobless rate in Rio hit a record 15.6 percent. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) | Mario Tama via Getty Images