اتهموها بتعقُّبه.. القبض على امرأة حاولت اقتحام مدرسة الأمير جورج مرتين

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince George (C) accompanied by Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's school where he is met by Helen Haslem (R) head of the lower school in southwest London on September 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / RICHARD POHLE (Photo credit should read RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images) | RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images