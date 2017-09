جرائم حرب في اليمن.. هيومن رايتس ووتش تطلب من الأمم المتحدة إعادة تحالف السعودية إلى "قائمة العار"

People carry the body of Muhammad Mansour recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen August 25, 2017. His daughter Buthaina Muhammad Mansour survived the air strike. Eight family members, including five children, were killed, relatives said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah SEARCH "STRIKE MANSOUR" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. | Khaled Abdullah / Reuters