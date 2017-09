الإمارات تدفع 1.2 مليار دولار مقابل استخدام اسم متحف "اللوفر" في أبو ظبي لـ20 عاماً

(From L-R) French architect Jean Nouvel who designed the Louvre Abu Dhabi, President of the Louvre Jean-Luc Martinez, UAE Minister of Culture Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak al-Nahyan, French Minister of Culture Francoise Nyssen and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Tourism Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak stand on stage during a press conference in Abu Dhabi on September 6, 2017 during which they announced the Louvre Abu Dhabi will open to the public on November 11, 2017.The Louvre Abu Dhabi will finally open its doors to | KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images