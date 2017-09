أخلفتا الوعد.. السويد وألمانيا تتراجعان عن إنشاء مراكز استقبال لـ441 مهاجراً مغربياً ببلدهم

A migrant prays beside a freeway north of Rodby as a large group of migrants, mainly from Syria, walk on the highway towards the north September 7, 2015. Many migrants, mainly from Syria and Iraq, have arrived in Denmark over the last few days. The migrants want to reach Sweden to seek asylum there. Some of the migrants arriving in central Europe have continued on to other countries, as local authorities across the continent try to accommodate the rising tide of refugees. Picture taken September | Scanpix Denmark / Reuters