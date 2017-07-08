عدسات الكاميرا تلتقط لحظات طريفة لزعماء العالم خلال قمة العشرين في هامبورغ

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: President of the United States Donald Trump (left) meets German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) during the G20 Summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Dmitry Azarov/Kommersant via Getty Images)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepare for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Bernd Von Jutrczenka/POOL

(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and US President Donald Trump joke at the beginning of the third working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/POOL

(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and US President Donald Trump joke at the beginning of the third working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/POOL

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the Womenâs Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler, Pool

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the Womenâs Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the Womenâs Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(2nd row L-R) Wife of French President Brigitte Trogneux, French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen in front during a family photo prior to a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: U.S President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: (L-R) Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, Joachim Sauer, husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, wife of the South African President during the partner program of G20 summit on the second day of the G20 summit at Hamburg Town Hall on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Daughter and advisor to US President Trump, Ivanka Trump attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Daughter and advisor to US President Trump, Ivanka Trump attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: US President, Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: US President, Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the panel discussion 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Patrik STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)