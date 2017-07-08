عدسات الكاميرا تلتقط لحظات طريفة لزعماء العالم خلال قمة العشرين في هامبورغ

تميزت قمة مجموعة العشرين في هامبورغ بلحظات لافتة ركّزت عليها عدسات المصورين، وتراوحت بين ودّية زائدة بين الرئيسين الأميركي والفرنسي، وتطلع أنجيلا ميركل الى الأعلى وهي تتحدث مع بوتين، وعدم تمكّن ميلانيا ترامب من الخروج بسبب تظاهرات حول مكان إقامتها.
التظاهرات تمنع زوجة ترامب من الخروج
نتيجة تجمع المتظاهرين قرب مكان إقامتها ودخولهم في مواجهات مع عناصر الشرطة في شوارع هامبورغ، لم تتمكن ميلانيا ترامب من الانضمام الى زوجات زعماء الدول للمشاركة في برنامج أعد لهن.
وعندما تمكنت من الوصول الى مكان انعقاد قمة مجموعة العشرين كان قد مضى نحو ساعة على بدء اللقاء بين زوجها ونظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، بينما كان البرنامج يلحظ نصف ساعة للقاء.
ودخلت ميلانيا ترامب الى الغرفة حيث كان زوجها مع بوتين ودعته الى متابعة برنامجه المقرر مع مسؤولين آخرين. إلا أن لقاء القمة بين الاثنين تواصل لساعة أخرى. وروى وزير الخارجية الأميركي ريكس تيلرسون ما حصل قائلاً على سبيل المزاح إن ميلانيا "فشلت" في مهمتها هذه.
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: President of the United States Donald Trump (left) meets German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) during the G20 Summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Dmitry Azarov/Kommersant via Getty Images)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepare for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Bernd Von Jutrczenka/POOL
(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and US President Donald Trump joke at the beginning of the third working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/POOL
(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and US President Donald Trump joke at the beginning of the third working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/POOL
U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the Womenâs Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler, Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the Womenâs Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the Womenâs Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
(2nd row L-R) Wife of French President Brigitte Trogneux, French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen in front during a family photo prior to a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: U.S President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: (L-R) Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, Joachim Sauer, husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, wife of the South African President during the partner program of G20 summit on the second day of the G20 summit at Hamburg Town Hall on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Daughter and advisor to US President Trump, Ivanka Trump attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Daughter and advisor to US President Trump, Ivanka Trump attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: US President, Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: US President, Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a panel discussion titled 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Ukas Michael - Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the panel discussion 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Patrik STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Ivanka Trump (R), daughter of the US President, during the panel discussion 'Launch Event Women's Entrepreneur Finance Initiative' on the second day of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Patrik STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
التغيب المتكرر لترامب
لفت الرئيس الأميركي الأنظار بتغيّبه شبه الكامل عن النقاش الذي جرى حول المناخ، حيث لم يشارك إلا ببضع دقائق منه الجمعة، قبل أن يتوجه للالتقاء ببوتين.
وقال أحد المشاركين في القمة: "لم يشارك سوى بـ15 أو 20 دقيقة من الجلسة التي استغرقت نحو ساعة. كما لم يشارك أكثر في الجلسة السابقة، فقد كانت لديه مشاغل أخرى".
وصباح السبت اختفى دونالد ترامب أيضاً خلال جلسة العمل حول إفريقيا والهجرة. وكتبت سفتلانا لوكاش مساعدة بوتين تغريدة قالت فيها إن "إيفانكا ترامب ترافق الرئيس ترامب" في الاجتماع، قبل أن تغرد بعد 20 دقيقة قائلة: "لقد حلّت مكانه على طاولة اجتماع مجموعة العشرين عندما توجّه لعقد لقاءات ثنائية"، بعد أن كانت تجلس في مؤخرة الغرفة.
اهتمام زائد من ماكرون بترامب
أظهر الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون وداً زائداً تجاه ترامب، ووقف الى جانبه في الصورة التذكارية لقادة مجموعة العشرين، كما كان ينتحي به جانباً خلال الدقائق الفاصلة بين كل جلسة عمل.
وأمام عدسات الكاميرات ربت أكثر من مرة على ذراع ترامب، وكان أحياناً يهمس في أذنه بشكل أثار تساؤلات عما إذا كان يقبله على خده.
وبدا ماكرون أقرب بكثير من ترامب من أنجيلا ميركل التي كانت أكثر برودة في تعاطيها مع الرئيس الأميركي.
التصفيق لماكرون وليس لترامب
عندما وصل ترامب الى الحفلة الموسيقية التي أقيمت لقادة مجموعة العشرين نزل من سيارته الفخمة وسط تصفيق حاد.
وبعد أن خيّل اليه أن التصفيق يعنيه كشف عن ابتسامة عريضة، قبل أن يتنبه الى أن التصفيق كان لماكرون وزوجته بريجيت اللذين وصلا بعده مباشرة، حسب ما نقلت الصحافة الألمانية. ويحظى ماكرون بشعبية كبيرة في ألمانيا لأنه يجسد الرغبة بإدخال إصلاحات على الاتحاد الأوروبي الأمر الذي تدعو اليه برلين.
لقاء غريب بين ميركل وبوتين
نقلت كاميرات التلفزة لقاءً عابراً بين ميركل وبوتين أثار الكثير من التعليقات.
فقد بدت ميركل وهي ترسم بيدها نصف دائرة، وردّ عليها بوتين بإشارة مماثلة وهو رافعاً سبابته وراسماً نصف دائرة أخرى. عندها رفعت ميركل عينيها باتجاه الأعلى، من دون أن يعرف السبب.
هل كانا يناقشان الوضع في أوكرانيا؟ أم أنهما كانا يتكلمان عن النمو الاقتصادي في بلديهما؟ وذهب البعض الى القول إنهما كانا يتحدثان عن آخر صاروخ أطلقته كوريا الشمالية، وكان يمكن ان يصل الى ألاسكا.