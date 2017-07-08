لماذا تناولت ميلانيا العشاء إلى جانب بوتين وليس زوجها ترامب؟.. شاهد بالصور أول لقاء لهما

بعد لقاء استمر لساعتين ونصف الساعة بين الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، ونظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، جلس الأخير على مأدبة العشاء إلى جانب ميلانيا زوجة ترامب.
والتقى كل من بوتين وعائلة ترامب لأول مرة يوم الجمعة 7 يوليو/تموز 2017، في الوقت الذي التقى خلاله أكبر قادة العالم في هامبورغ بألمانيا في قمة العشرين G20.
وكان حديث الرئيس ترامب مع بوتين المرة الأولى التي يقوم فيها الرئيس الجمهوري بالحديث عن اختراق روسيا لانتخابات الرئاسة عام 2016، وهو ما أنكره بوتين على الفور.
وعقب انتهاء يوم العمل، استمتع القادة بحضور حفلٍ موسيقي وبعدها حضروا عشاءً مساء الجمعة، حيث جرى فصل الأقران عن بعضهما البعض ولم يجلس كل قرين إلى جانب قرينته. وهذه هي الكيفية التي أدّت إلى جلوس ميلانيا ترامب إلى جانب بوتين، بالإضافة إلى جلوس الرئيس ترامب بنفس الطريقة إلى جانب المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، بحسب ما ذكرته صحيفة "ديلي ميل" السبت 7 يوليو/تموز 2017.
وأشارت وكالة "سبوتنيك" الروسية للأنباء، إلى أنه بات عرفاً في اجتماعات قمة العشرين أن يتم تقسيم الأزواج على مائدة العشاء.
وتعرف السيدة الأولى التي نشأت في سلوفينيا التي أصبحت فيما بعد جزءاً من يوغوسلافيا العديد من اللغات، من بينها اللغة الألمانية التي يتحدثها أيضاً الرئيس الروسي.
وبدأ العشاء بعد أن دعت المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل ضيوف قمة العشرين G20 إلى الاستماع إلى السيمفونية التاسعة للودفيغ فان بيتهوفن على أمل أن تنشر رؤيتها التي تدعو إلى "السلام والتفاهم الدولي". ويمثل آخر جزء من السيمفونية النشيد الرسمي للاتحاد الأوروبي.
وكانت هناك بعض المخاوف قبل العرض من أن ترامب ربما يخرج عن المألوف في العرض، الذي جرى في فيلهارموني بهامبورغ، إذا وضعنا في الاعتبار شعور الرئيس الأميركي تجاه السيمفونيات.
وذكر ترامب في كتابه "كيف تصبح ثرياً" "How to Get Rich" عام 2004 أنه يعرف القليل عن الموسيقى الكلاسيكية، ويفضل بدلاً منها الأعمال الشبيهة بأعمال فرانك سيناترا، وفريق رولينج ستونز، وفريق أيروسميث.
ووفقاً لشبكة CNN، اختارت المستشارة ميركل السيمفونية التي تم تأليفها في عام 1824 -وهي جزء كبير من الثقافة الألمانية– بنفسها.
وتُعتبر مقطوعة "نشيد الفرح" "Ode to Joy" الأخيرة التي تُظهر الجوقة وهي تغني الكلمات الحماسية للشاعر فريدريك شيلر، دعوةً للوحدة والعدالة.
وقال المدير الموسيقي بجامعة نوتنجهام، نيكولاس باراجفاناث إن هذه المقطوعة كُتِبت "في وقت القمع والثورة المُضادة". وأضاف قائلاً: "أخفقت الثورة [الفرنسية]، هذه التجربة العظيمة، وأصبحت دولة بوليسية، من الناحية العملية".
ومع ذلك، فإن النسخة الأصلية من القصيدة تحتوي على البيت القائل "يصبح المتسولون إخوة الأسياد" "Beggars become brothers of lords" في محل البيت "يصبح كل البشر إخوة" 'All people become brothers".
واتخذ الاتحاد الأوروبي الجزء الأخير من السيمفونية كنشيد له في السبعينات من القرن العشرين لأنها تتضمن مبادئ الحرية والسلام والتضامن. ولكن يعتقد جون ديثريدج –الأستاذ الفخري للموسيقى بكلية كينج في لندن– أن المقطوعة جرى اختيارها بعناية للحاضرين بما فيهم الرئيس ترامب. وقال "إن دونالد ترامب يتصرف كما لوكان ملكاً".
وأضاف: "يبدو الأمر مثل العودة إلى عصور الملكية عند انعدام الضمير لدى القادة، ولذا فإن هذه المقطوعة تعتبر مناسبة للغاية له".
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017 Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US First Lady Melania Trump, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the banquet after a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 7, 2017: Melania Trump (L), First Lady of the United States, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet on the sidelines of a G20 summit. Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US First Lady Melania Trump, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the banquet after a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
(L-R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US First Lady Melania Trump, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China's President Xi Jinping, wife pf French President Brigitte Trogneux attend the banquet after a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US First Lady Melania Trump attend the banquet after a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Kay Nietfeld (Photo credit should read KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images)
(L-R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US First Lady Melania Trump, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China's President Xi Jinping attend the banquet after a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks to the US first lady Melania Trump (R) as they attend a state banquet in the Elbphilarmonie concert Hall on the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. The G20 group of nations are meeting July 7-8 and major topics will include climate change and migration. . (Photo by Felipe Trueba - Pool / Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks to the US first lady Melania Trump (R) as they attend a state banquet in the Elbphilarmonie concert Hall on the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. The G20 group of nations are meeting July 7-8 and major topics will include climate change and migration. . (Photo by Felipe Trueba - Pool / Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks to the US first lady Melania Trump (R) as they attend a state banquet in the Elbphilarmonie concert Hall on the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. The G20 group of nations are meeting July 7-8 and major topics will include climate change and migration. (Photo by Felipe Trueba - Pool / Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks to the US first lady Melania Trump (R) as they attend a state banquet in the Elbphilarmonie concert Hall on the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. The G20 group of nations are meeting July 7-8 and major topics will include climate change and migration. (Photo by Michael Ukas - Pool / Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks to the US first lady Melania Trump (R) as they attend a state banquet in the Elbphilarmonie concert Hall on the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. The G20 group of nations are meeting July 7-8 and major topics will include climate change and migration. (Photo by Michael Ukas - Pool / Getty Images)
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks to the US first lady Melania Trump (R) as they attend a state banquet in the Elbphilarmonie concert Hall on the first day of the G20 economic summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. The G20 group of nations are meeting July 7-8 and major topics will include climate change and migration. (Photo by Michael Ukas - Pool / Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017 Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to Melania Trump during the official dinner at the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld,Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to Melania Trump during the official dinner at the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld,Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to Melania Trump during the official dinner at the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld,Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to Melania Trump during the official dinner at the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld,Pool
وكان وزير الخارجية الأميركي ريكس تيلرسون، كشف أمس، أنه حاول بضع مرات تذكير الرئيس بالوقت أثناء اجتماعه مع الرئيس الروسي. وأبلغ تيلرسون الصحفيين قائلاً: "أحد الأسباب في أن الاجتماع استمر لوقت طويل… أنه بمجرد لقائمها فإنهما تعارفا على بعضهما البعض بسرعة وكان هناك الكثير من الأمور للحديث بشأنها. حدث قدر من التواصل وتبادل الآراء لدرجة أن لا أحد منهما أراد أن يتوقف".
وقال تيلرسون "اضطررت بضع مرات إلى تذكير الرئيس. الناس كانت أنظارهم مركزة على الباب. حتى إنهم أرسلوا السيدة الأولى (ميلانيا ترامب) في مرحلة ما لمعرفة هل يمكن إخراجنا من هناك. لكن ذلك لم يجد نفعاً".
وأضاف قائلاً "انتظرنا ساعة أخرى بعد أن جاءت لرؤيتنا. من الواضح أنها فشلت". بحسب وكالة رويترز.