بالصور.. هكذا احتفل كيم جونغ وشعبه بإطلاق صاروخ عابر للقارات "يحوِّل أميركا إلى رماد"

أُضيئت سماء عاصمة كوريا الشمالية، مساء الخميس 6 يوليو/تموز 2017، بالألعاب النارية، ورقصَ سكانها؛ احتفالاً بإطلاق تاريخي لصاروخ عابر للقارات.
وتجمع الآلاف من السكان والمسؤولين السياسيين والعسكريين لحضور عرض الألعاب النارية حول برج يبلغ ارتفاعه 170 متراً.
وكُتب على لافتة عُلِّقت في ساحة كيم إيل سونغ: "نحتفل بفخر بالإطلاق الناجح للصاروخ الباليستي العابر للقارات، أكبر إنجاز في تاريخ جمهوريتنا".
وقالت وكالة أنباء كوريا الشمالية إن الخطباء "هنّأوا، بحرارة، علماء الدفاع الوطني؛ لأنهم وجهوا صفعة للإمبريالية الأميركية".
وأضافت أنه إذا "ارتكب الإمبرياليون الأميركيون أدنى استفزاز عسكري" ضد كوريا الشمالية، فإن الجيش "سيُظهر للعالم كيف تتحول الأراضي الأميركية إلى رماد".
ومنذ تولي الزعيم كيم يونغ-أون الحكم في نهاية 2011، سرّعت كوريا الشمالية بشكل كبير تطوير برامجها النووية والصاروخية رغم منعها من المجتمع الدولي.
وأطلقت الثلاثاء 4 يوليو/تموز الجاري، في ذكرى العيد الوطني الأميركي، صاروخ هواسونغ-14، الذي قال خبراء إن مداه يمكن أن يصل إلى 8 آلاف كلم ويمكنه من ثم ضرب ألاسكا أو هاواي.
ويقرب هذا النجاح التكنولوجي كوريا الشمالية من تحقيق هدفها، المتمثل في القدرة على توجيه ضربة نووية للأراضي الأميركية.
وأكد الزعيم الكوري الشمالي الثلاثاء، أن إطلاق الصاروخ في الرابع من يوليو/تموز كان "هدية للأوغاد الأميركيين" في عيدهم الوطني.
وبعد الاستماع إلى الخطابات، انخرط رجال ارتدوا بدلات ورابطات عنق ونساء باللباس التقليدي في الرقص.
وتخضع كوريا الشمالية، التي تبرر تطوير برامجها النووية والصاروخية بانتشار 28 ألفاً و500 جندي أميركي في كوريا الجنوبية، للعديد من العقوبات الدولية.
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang July 6, 2017 to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang July 6, 2017 to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 7, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July, 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A photo taken on July 6, 2017 shows a mass dance event as part of celebrations marking the July 4 launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, in Pyongyang. Fireworks lit up the sky over Pyongyang's Juche Tower as North Korea celebrated its launch of intercontinental ballistic missile, a milestone in its decades-long weapons drive. On July 4 -- the United States' Independence Day -- it launched a Hwasong-14 rocket that analysts and overseas officials said had a range of up to 8,000 kilometres, which would put Alaska and Hawaii within reach. / AFP PHOTO / KIM Won-Jin (Photo credit should read KIM WON-JIN/AFP/Getty Images)
In a photo taken on July 6, 2017 participants stand in formation during celebrations marking the July 4 launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, in Pyongyang. Fireworks lit up the sky over Pyongyang's Juche Tower as North Korea celebrated its launch of intercontinental ballistic missile, a milestone in its decades-long weapons drive. On July 4 -- the United States' Independence Day -- it launched a Hwasong-14 rocket that analysts and overseas officials said had a range of up to 8,000 kilometres, which would put Alaska and Hawaii within reach. / AFP PHOTO / KIM Won-Jin (Photo credit should read KIM WON-JIN/AFP/Getty Images)
