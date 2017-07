الطيران التركي: نتوقَّع أن ترفع أميركا حظر الأجهزة الإلكترونية عن مطار أتاتورك غداً لهذا السبب

Turkish Airlines aircrafts are parked at the Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey December 3, 2015. Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth biggest carrier, said the number of its passengers rose 8.1 year-on-year in January to 4.7 million. In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Tuesday evening February 16, 2016, it said load factor, which measures an airline's capacity utilisation, declined by 2.2 percentage points to 74.2. Picture taken December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer | Murad Sezer / Reuters