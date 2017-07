فكِّر جيداً قبل التغيير.. 6 خصائص في الأندرويد لن تجدها في iOS 11

An Android mascot is seen in front of a displayed logo of Apple in this photo illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 5, 2015. A U.S. appeals court on May 18, 2015 reversed part of a $930 million verdict that Apple Inc won in 2012 against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, saying the iPhone maker's trademark-related appearance could not be protected. Some observers viewed the litigation as Apple's attempt to curtail the rapid rise of phones using Google Inc's rival Android operating s | Dado Ruvic / Reuters