مارين لوبان سليلة الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم!.. تفاصيل الخبر الغريب الذي نشرته الوكالة الفرنسية ثم حذفته

French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party, Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a meeting in Ennemain, northern France on May 4, 2017.French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron for the En Marche ! movement, and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen will go head-to-head in the second and final round of the French presidential election on May 7. / AFP PHOTO / Philippe HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images) | PHILIPPE HUGUEN via Getty Images