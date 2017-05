لماذا زار زين مالك منزل جيجي حديد حافياً وعلى كرسي متحرِّك؟

Happy birthday to my best friend FOR F**king LIFE!!!!!!!! 🦋❤️🦋❤️💘💘💘💘My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard working, artistic, loving, respectful AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!! You make me laugh until I pee and even when I don't want to smile, you are just about the only person that can make me. 🤣Every one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. ✨✨Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you. I love you with all of my heart Squeegee. ❤️🌈💫🔥 @gigihadid

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT