لأول مرّة.. مرسوم بلجيكي يحظر التعامل السياسي والاقتصادي والثقافي مع شركات إسرائيلية.. وبعثة فلسطين ترحب

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MARCH 27: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini (not seen) hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium on March 27, 2017. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images