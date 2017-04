اتهامات متبادلة بين البلدين لدفع لاجئين سوريين إلى أراضيهما.. الجزائر ترد بخطوة مماثلة وتستدعي السفير المغربي

Migrants and refugees wait to board a train at a refugee camp after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border on December 7, 2015, near Gevgelija.Since last week, Macedonia has restricted passage to northern Europe to only Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who are considered war refugees. All other nationalities are deemed economic migrants and told to turn back, leaving over 1,500 people stuck on the border, mostly Indian, Moroccan, Bangladeshi and Pakistani. / AFP / ARMEND NIMANI (Photo credit sh | ARMEND NIMANI via Getty Images