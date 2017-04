المعينون والمعفيون بأوامر الملك سلمان اليوم.. تعرف عليهم

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia's king, reacts during his meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. May plans to help Saudi Arabia lower its dependency on oil exports and increase the participation of women in the workforce as the Gulf kingdom seeks to modernize its economy. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Bloomberg via Getty Images