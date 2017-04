4:20 هو التوقيت العالمي لتدخين الحشيش حول العالم اليوم.. وهذه قصته

A volunteer working for the DCMJ, a Washington group calling for cannabis to be removed from the Controlled Substances Act, smokes a marijuana joint on April 13, 2017 in preparation for their April 20th (420) protest that gathers at 'High Noon' at the US Capitol calling on legislators to relax marijuana laws.The group, fully expecting arrests and large crowds, will be firing up and giving away free marijuana starting at 'High Noon' on April 20th -- 420 -- as they ask the US Congress to have can | PAUL J. RICHARDS via Getty Images