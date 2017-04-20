باع 17 سيارة "معدّلة" في 3 أيام.. بطل Fast & Furious 8 يفتتح معرض سيارات في الشارقة

وقّع الممثل الأميركي تيريس غيبسون، أحد أبطال سلسلة أفلام The Fast and Furious 8 اتفاقاً مع شركة سوق الحراج الإماراتية، التي تتخذ من الشارقة مقراً لها، أنشأ بموجبها أول معرض متخصص في بيع سيارات الجيب "المعدَّلة".
ويملك غيبسون شركتَه الخاصة بهذا النوع من السيارات في الولايات المتحدة، تحمل اسم Voltron Motors، ويعتبر هذه الشراكة الجديدة بداية لمشاريع مشابهة في دول أخرى في المنطقة، حسب تقرير نشرته صحيفة The National الإماراتية الصادرة باللغة الإنكليزية.
Shout to my brother and now partner @alfa_ow CRAZY!!!!!!!! My #OffRoadKillers just touched down in the #UAE #V8Supercharged engine - Showroom already built!!!! So proud to announce today we launched my first official venture in the UAE #VoltronMotorsUAE this week alone we have already sold 17 jeeps and after people see the booklet they want more so they go online to #VoltronMotors.com they go crazy!!! Then they see the price and say "Huh? That's it? Shout to my business partner and one of the best men I've ever known ever @Alfa_Ow aka Oweis thank you for not only saying what you're going to do but actually DOING IT!!!!!!!!! This is so amazing 17 custom jump now to #VoltronMotorsUAE JEEPs sold in 3 days..... #VoltronMotors.com go see what all the hype is about!!!!!! Shout to my US partners Will Willilams ( Houston Texas Original Voltron Motors partner crew of builders and designers ) the KING of Cars @choptowbin and my partner @hermanflores this is a true game changer and I wouldn't of been able to do it without you!!
( HH for confidential reason I will just call you ) - Mr Muhammad your #VoltronMotorsJeep is done..... It will be shipped to the #UAE this week...... Ae appreciate your business - proudly another 1 of 1 of 1 - build and design form the #VoltronMotorsTeam #V8SuperChargedBeast - CRAZY!!!!!!!! My #OffRoadKillers just touched down in the #UAE #V8Supercharged engine - Showroom already built!!!! So proud to announce today we launched my first official venture in the UAE #VoltronMotorsUAE this week alone we have already sold 17 jeeps and after people see the booklet they want more so they go online to #VoltronMotors.com they go crazy!!! Then they see the price and say "Huh? That's it? Shout to my business partner and one of the best men I've ever known ever @Alfa_Ow aka Oweis thank you for not only saying what you're going to do but actually DOING IT!!!!!!!!! This is so amazing 17 custom jump now to #VoltronMotorsUAE JEEPs sold in 3 days..... #voltron_motors go see what all the hype is about!!!!!! Shout to my US partners Will Willilams ( Houston Texas Original Voltron Motors partner crew of builders and designers )..... Follow @Voltron_motors to stay up to speed on the #BeastlyVoltronMotorsJeeps
ونُقل عن غيبسون قوله، إن بيئة العمل في المنطقة "جذَّابة ورائجة.. كل أنواع السيارات موجودة في هذه السوق"، حسب تعبيره.
وأضاف أن معرضه المشترك مع سوق الحراج سيكون "المتجر الأم" لمتاجر أخرى في المنطقة.
وستفسح هذه الشراكة المجالَ أمام غيبسون لعرض منتجات سيارات الجيب المعدلة في أكثر من 300 واجهة عرض في الشرق الأوسط.
وذكر الممثل في تعليق له على أنستغرام، أنه باع 17 سيارة بالفعل في غضون 3 أيام من افتتاح المعرض، وعقد الشراكة المذكورة.
الممثل قال كذلك إن سياراته تتمتع بمواصفات تضمن السلامة وتوفِّر الحماية من الحوادث والحدّ من الإصابات الجسدية، في حال حدوث أي اصطدام.
وأكد كذلك أنه بالإضافة إلى مواصفات السلامة العالية، فإن السيارات "تتمتع بتصميم فائق الرفاهية، كما أن قيادة السيارة نفسها تجربة مثيرة بحدِّ ذاتها، لأدائها الفائق على الطريق، لأنها ترفع من جودة السيارات، فائقة الجودة بالأساس، وتضيف إليها تقنيات ولمسة خاصة".
الجدير بالذكر أن غيبسون عبَّر في أكثر من مناسبة عن إعجابه وحبِّه لدولة الإمارات، التي يحرص على ارتداء زي مواطنيها كلما زارها، كما امتدح كرم الأناس العاديين الذين يتعامل معهم يومياً هناك، قائلاً: "لم أحظَ في حياتي بكل هذا الترحاب في أي مكان آخر زرته.. لقد تناولت الطعامَ مع أُناس في بيوتهم، وشعرت بأنهم عائلة".
كما أنه روَّج لعرض فيلم The Fate and the Furious في كل من دبي وأبوظبي، التي صوَّر فيها الجزء الـ7 من سلسلة الأفلام الشهيرة، وسبق أن أقام لمدة أسبوع في مدينة الحبتور، ضمن جولة شهر العسل بعد زواجه.