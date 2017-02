ماذا قال مغن أميركي عن "العاهرات الروسيات" اللائي سيطحن بترامب من منصبه؟

Hey, I'm just a clown. I mean, maybe there isn't a #trump administration plan to go to war with Iran. And maybe trump's inner circle isn't filled with Russian operatives. And maybe russia Doesn't have utterly damning info on trump that's keeping him under their thumb. And maybe the Koch bros and their pals aren't looking at options to get trump out of the White House. Just don't look too closely at Flynn and manafort and the uss Cole and the Russians who've disappeared or died recently and what's currently happening in the Ukraine. Again, I'm just a bald clown who probably knows nothing. I'm going to go make some balloon animals now.

