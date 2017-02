حتى لا تصبح مملاً.. تجنب 3 أخطاء يرتكبها الناس في المواعدة عبر الإنترنت

The Tinder Inc. application is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 29, 2016. Dozens of dating apps have emerged in India over the past couple of years, in a nation where most weddings are still arranged and sex before marriage remains largely taboo. Dating startups say the effort is justified because half of India's 1.3 billion people are under 25, increasingly global and presumably open to shedding some reserve. Photographer: Sara Hylton/Bloo | Bloomberg via Getty Images