تحرَّكت عقاربها بعد فوز ترامب.. ماذا تخبرنا "ساعة يوم القيامة" عن نهاية العالم؟

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Dr. Leon Lederman, an internationally renowned high-energy physicist, adjusts the hands on the 'Doomsday Clock' two minutes closer to midnight 27 February, 2002 at the University of Chicago. The Doomsday Clock has been used by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientist since 1947 to represent the perceived danger of a catastophic nuclear event. The clock now reads 7 minutes until midnight. AFP PHOTO/Scott OLSON (Photo credit should read SCOTT OLSON/AFP/Getty Images) | other