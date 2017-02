حمايةً من الاختراق.. WhatsApp تعزز أمان المستخدمين بتحديثٍ جديد وإليك طريقة تفعيله

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JULY 19: A woman uses whatsapp as the decision of the Court of Rio to block instant messaging application was suspended by the President of the Supreme Court, Ricardo Lewandowski on July 19, 2016 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to Lewandowski, the blockade violates the right to freedom of expression and access to communication. Judge Daniela Barbosa ordered the blockade of Whatsapp for not complying to intercept messages shared on Whatsapp, which would contribute to a crimin | Brazil Photo Press/CON via Getty Images