تدخلت إسرائيل لإفشال إحداها.. 6 محاولات عربية لإنشاء مفاعلات نووية

AL-TOWEITHEH, IRAQ: Journalists are shown the destroyed Tammuz Iraqi nuclear reactor bombed by Israel during an air raid in 1981 and hit again during the 1991 Gulf War at al-Toweitheh, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of Baghdad 09 September 2002. Iraq denied it had resumed activities at nuclear sites inspected by UN experts in the past and took the journalists on a tour to refute allegations to the contrary. AFP PHOTO/Ramzi HAIDAR (Photo credit should read RAMZI HAIDAR/AFP/Getty Images) | RAMZI HAIDAR via Getty Images